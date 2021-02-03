Karen Heidecker Stacy
Born October 26, 1938, Died January 31, 2021, Overland Park, Kansas.
Karen Kay Stacy, age 82, of Overland Park Kansas passed away on January 31, 2021 at Saint Luke’s South Hospital.
Karen was born October 26, 1938, in Paola, Kansas to the late Percy and Claribel (Elliott) Heidecker. Karen graduated from Paola High School and went on to complete Nurse’s Training at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri in 1959. On February 26, 1960, Karen married Lawrence C. Stacy, Jr. Karen and Larry were married for 52 years before his passing in March, 2012.
In 1964, Karen put her profession on hold for a time to raise her two small children, returning to work as a nurse for Old Westport Medical Association. Karen retired from Old Westport after more than 40 years of service.
Karen was an avid sports fan and watched basketball, the Royals, the Chiefs, KU basketball and NASCAR but her favorite, by far, was K-State football. Karen will be best known as helping others in her no-nonsense way … especially the neighborhood kids after bicycle crashes and pool mishaps! Her family and children will forever miss her “goodie tray” at Christmastime.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Robyn Kay Stacy McKearney, her husband Brian and their son Brian Patrick McKearney and his fiancée Hannah Morgan. She is also survived by her son Jeffrey Scott Stacy, his wife Melissa.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on February 4, 2021, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas, with a family graveside service to follow.
To honor Karen, the family suggests contributions to the American Red Cross. Online condolences and fond memories may be left https://www.facebook.com/rmckearney
