Karon Achey

1958 - 2019
Karon K. "Katy" Achey, age 61, of Osawatomie, Kansas passed away October 25, 2019 at the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Katy was born a twin June 19, 1958 at Paola, Kansas. Her twin sister Sharon was born several minutes before her, making Katy the youngest of five children born to Weldon and Oreta (Welch) Debrick.
She attended elementary school at Paola First Lutheran Church. Katy graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1976. She was homecoming queen as a freshman in high school.
She was the manager at Country Club Estates in Paola, a senior living facility, for several years.
Katy was always smiling. She had a big gorgeous smile. In fact, she was smiling up until her last breath. She loved cats, movies, and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Katy is survived by her mother and step-father Oreta and Richard Wadley of Paola; two sons Nate Achey and Seth Herron; her brother Harold Sevy (Judy) of Overland Park; her sisters Debi Anthony (Don) of Paola, Amy Herron (Terry) of Paola, and Sharon Davidson (Roger) of Harlan, IA; her half brother John Reece (Sheryl) of New Jersey; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Memorials are to the Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.