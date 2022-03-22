Katherine “Kathy” L. Skeens (nee Martin), 68, passed away March 13, 2022 at Olathe Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Avanelle Martin. She is survived by her son, Jason Nation and his wife; her siblings David Martin, Terri Humphreys, Miles Martin, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Kathy requested no services. Donations may be made to Olathe Hospice House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.