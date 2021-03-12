1959-2021
Katherine Marie Foster, 61, of Paola passed March 10, 2021.
Survivors: two sons Josh (Jamie) and Luke (Amanda) Foster of Gardner; 4 grandchildren Trek, Trace, Talon and Raina; her mother Anna Mae Morris of Allen, Kansas; and her brother Kyle Morris of Reading, Kansas.
Celebration at a later date by the family. Memorials: Miami County Cancer Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com.
