Kathleen Denise "Katie" Mitzner, age 44, of Osawatomie, KS, was called home Sunday December 26, 2021, at Miami County Medical Center.
Services were Dec. 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the Mitzner Children Education Fund P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.