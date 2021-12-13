Kathy Beth (Russell) Tracy died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in St. Joseph, Missouri, while surrounded by family.
Kathy had been hospitalized and fought a complicated battle for over a month, when she succumbed to complications of COVID-19 and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Kathy was born May 21, 1957 in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Carl Eugene Russell and Kay (Nichols) Russell.
Kathy attended Wellsville, Kansas schools, graduating from Wellsville High School in 1975. She also attended Johnson County Community College.
In 1977, Kathy married Jack Robinson in San Clemente, California, where Jack was stationed as a Marine at Camp Pendleton. They later divorced.
In 1985 she married her husband of over 36 years, Joe Tracy in St. Joseph. Together they co-founded several successful small businesses to include a 26-year run of the St. Joseph AD-Venture.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Carl Russell and mother, Kay (Nichols) Russell. Her best friend and aunt Linda (Tracy) Meier Bennett also preceded her in death this year. Her friend and mother-in-law Sondra Gray also preceded Kathy’s passing.
Kathy is survived by her husband Joe Tracy of the home, step-mother Nola Mae Russell of Paola, KS; two sisters, Carla Russell and Judy (Dane) Cross, Rantoul, KS; two brothers, Ty and Tracy Russell of Paola, KS; brother- and sister-in-law Kevin and Theresa Tracy, two nieces, Shannon Kearney Weigel and Alyssa Matthews, and two nephews, Brad Starling and Ian Tracy. Also four living Aunts and Uncle, Patricia (Sherman) Nichols; Mary Ellen Dick; Judy Pinneo; and Charles Pinneo. Also mourning her loss are numerous cousins and friends. Kathy also loved her three kitties, Sassy, Sadie and Oscar.
Kathy lived a life glorified by God. She was called to be a strong woman of faith, a successful entrepreneur, author and a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. Kathy enjoyed NASCAR, quilting, spoiling all children she knew and advocating for Rheumatoid Arthritis treatments. She spent many hours researching her family ancestry, and also advocated for mental health while co-authoring with her sisters a memoir about her grandma, artist Elizabeth “Grandma” Layton. Kathy was a devout Christian and lived a purpose filled life.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Public Livestream available through the church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathy’s name to the Arthritis Community Center, 802 N. Riverside Rd, Suite 140, St. Joseph, MO 64507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.