Kay Lynn Griffin, age 79, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away December 2, 2022, at The Colonial Oaks Senior Living Facility in Spring Hill, KS, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Kay was born March 28, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of late Clarence and Beulah Rowley. She grew up in Wichita, graduating in 1961 from West High School, and later graduated from Wichita Cosmetology School.
She was united in marriage in Colorado Springs on September 7, 1968, to David Griffin while he was in the US Army at Fort Carson.
Kay was an artist who was always busy painting, creating, cooking, master-gardening, and refinishing antiques. She was a loyal and devoted housewife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, David Griffin, daughter, Heidi Griffin, grand-daughter, Ingrid, her sister, Sue Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.
Kay is being cremated, and in honor of her wishes, the family is celebrating her life privately, without a funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to: Harbor Hospice, 7223 W. 95th St., Suite 230, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.