Keith David Lawrence, age 52, of Paola, Kansas passed away on March 06, 2022 at home in Paola. A Celebration of life will be held at the Paola Eagles Lodge at 26433 Eagle Dr. Paola, KS 66071 on Friday, March 18th from 5-8 p.m. Food, beverages and dessert will be served. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com
Keith was born on October 2, 1969 in Overland Park, Kansas, the son of Charles Leroy Lawrence and Rita Ruth Lentz.
Keith grew up in Hillsdale Kansas attending Paola schools until transferring to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in the mid 1980’s. Growing up, Keith enjoyed football, wresting, riding horses and going to the Lake of the Ozarks with his aunt and uncle. In later years, Keith worked hanging wallpaper and painting. He was an avid collector of many things. Keith will always be remembered for his handsome smile, infectious laugh and his kind spirit.
He was proceeded in death by his mother; Rita Boehm Lentz, Maternal grandparents; Lloyd and Marjorie Boehm, Uncle; Laurence Boehm, Paternal grandparents; Otis Lawrence and Ethel Dickerson as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his father; Charles Lawrence, Siblings: Gregory Lawrence, Heather Kauk (Mike), Lacy Ohlmeier (Curtis), Nephews; Chaz Lawrence, Carter Kauk, Casin Lawrence and Lucas Cummings, Nieces; Josie Cummings, Maggie Kauk, Stella Kauk, Delaney Kauk, Aunts; Geraldine Skivers, Barbara Mallicoat, Carol Sue Keeney and Mary Boehm, many cousins and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.