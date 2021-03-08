Keith Duane Crawford Sr., age 67, of Paola passes away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Keith Crawford was born February 16, 1954, in East Chicago Indiana, to Murrel and Lucy Crawford. Keith worked in the oil fields all of his adult life. He owned several leases throughout his life. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, trapping, playing golf, and being a grandpa to his 3 grandchildren. Keith was proceeded in death by his parents.
Keith married Anita Jacobs in 1977, they resided in Wellsville Kansas, they had a son in 1980 Keith Duane Crawford Jr. Then some years later the marriage ended in divorce. Keith went on to marry Karmen Kraft on November 18, 2010. They lived in Chanute Kansas for most of their marriage. Keith gained two stepdaughters Mallory Roush and Kirsten Roush.
Surviving are his wife Karmen Crawford of Paola, Son Keith and his wife Courtney Crawford of Paola Kansas. Keith has 7 siblings Terri Parkins of Paola, Torie Idol of Texas, Brenda Crawford of MO, Rita Cutshaw of Paola, Murrel Crawford Jr of Paola, Max Crawford of MO, Kirk Crawford of Osawatomie and 3 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.