Glen Keith McMeins, age 66, of Drexel, MO, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Keith, the son of Warren K. McMeins and Mary JoAnn (Smith) McMeins, was born on November 14, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo. He was raised just outside of Drexel, MO, and resided in the area for the remainder of his life.
He graduated from Louisburg High School in 1974 and continued to work the family farm.
He joined the 101 Operators Union. He was a proud member for 30 plus years, retiring in 2015. He was an avid gun owner and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend to everyone.
Preceding him in death were his parents Warren and Mary as well as his nephew Gavin Kush.
He is survived by his 3 loving sisters Susan Elliott of Drexel, MO, Ann Filliman (husband James) of Olathe KS, and Cindy Kearney (husband Chris) of Edgerton, KS; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and 3 great nephews; and his beloved Dog Gizzmo.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, MO. Memorials are to the Gavin Kush Scholarship Fund.
