Keith Roth Bousman, 61, of Greenville, TX, passed away on November 4, 2021, in Rowlett, TX.
Keith was born September 29, 1960, in Paola, KS, to James and Charlotte Attebery Bousman. He married Marilyn Grokett on December 17, 2010, in Floyd, Texas. Keith retired after 20 years in the United States Air Force as a Technical Sergeant and was a graduate of Bellevue University. During his military career, he worked as an avionics specialist before becoming a meteorologist. After retirement, he worked as an electrical training instructor for L-3 Communications and was a member of Floyd Baptist Church. Hunting, fishing, and being outdoors was among Keith’s favorite past times. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, and good food.
What brought him the most joy was spending time with his family. He was the best husband, son, dad, brother and PopPop. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Bousman; sons, Matthew Hammack and wife, Ashley, Mitchell Hammack and wife, Sarah, Micah Hammack and wife, Chelsea; parents, James and Charlotte Bousman; brothers, Jeffery Bousman and wife, Karen, and Gregory Bousman and wife, Melissa; sister, Lisa Spradling and husband, JR; grandchildren Shawn Hampton, Kalie Hampton, Lacey Rice, Kaitlin Hammack, Kinslie Hammack, Haiden Hammack, and Tatum Hammack; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by daughter Nicole Scallia (born to his first wife who died of cancer) and her husband Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Hazel Attebery Jr. and Jesse Logan Bousman.
Funeral service at Greenville, Texas and interment at the Merit, Texas Cemetery was held on November 10, 2021.
