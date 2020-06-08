Keith White

Keith Eugene White, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Keith was born August 4, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Karl and Dorothy White. He served in the National Guard and the United States Army where served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969.
Keith attended school in Louisburg, KS. He graduated from Louisburg High School in 1964. He married Ava Davidson on March 5, 1967. They had two children David and Nick.
Returning from Vietnam, Keith worked for Kansas City Power and Light Company until he retired in 1989. Keith then started White’s Muffler and Tire with his uncle Vernon White in July of 1979 until he retired in 2007. Keith was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Masonic Lodge. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent on the family farm or attending his grandchildren’s various activities and spending time with his dog Suzy III.
Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Rita White of Louisburg.
Survivors include wife, Ava White of Louisburg, son, David (Cristy) White and children, Avaleann and Carter of Celina, Texas, son, Nick (Melissa) White and children, Brayden, Brielle, Brinley, and Briggs of Louisburg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to The Louisburg American Legion Post 250 or The Louisburg Veterans of Foreign War Post 7348.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.