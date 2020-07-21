Kelly McKinney

Kelly Gene McKinney, 59, met his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020, at his home in Paola, KS, after a very short and courageous battle with cancer. His family was with him.
He was born on May 3, 1961, in Madison, SD, to Lester and Margaret McKinney. He graduated from Huron (SD) High School and National College in Rapid City, SD.
Kelly was united in marriage to Stacy Wray on June 27, 1987, in Yankton, SD. After the wedding, they moved to Paola, KS. Most of Kelly’s professional business life was spent in banking and finance. He worked at Citizens State Bank and TeamBank in Paola, KS. Most recently he was an Operation Manager with US Bank in Overland Park, KS.
Kelly was very active in the Knights of Columbus, Council #1149. He served in many leadership capacities at the local and district levels. He was a 4th Degree Knight. Some of his hobbies and activities were Jaycees, assisting with Boy Scouts, golfing, watching sports, and being with friends. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker and KC Royals fan.
He is survived by his wife Stacy; his son Ryan of Spring Hill, KS; his mother Margaret Westphal, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers Les McKinney (Katie) and Jeff McKinney (Vonnie) both of Sioux Falls, SD; and brothers-in-law Jeff Wray (Char), Madison, SD and Mike Wray (Nancy) of Maple Grove, MN. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved.
Kelly was preceded by death by his father Lester McKinney, stepfather Maynard “Corky” Westphal and father- and mother in-law Douglas “Pat” and Jackie Wray.
Visitation 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church in Paola followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. Graveside services following mass at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated by family at a later date. Please abide with the covid precautions, masks are required and social distancing are to be followed.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Kelly's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
