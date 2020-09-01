Kenneth Barnes

Kenneth (Kenny) David Barnes, 74, lifelong Louisburg, KS, resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and caregivers, on August 27th, after a long battle with lung cancer and emphysema.
He was born December 5th, 1945 to William Joseph Barnes and Delpha Fern Barnes at Paola, KS, though his Mother’s story was that he was delivered on a small bridge in Somerset, KS on the way to the hospital. He attended Louisburg schools until his Senior year, graduating with the 1963 class of Wea, KS high school.
After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. He was shipped to Vietnam where he served with the 11th Armored Cavalry. He was wounded twice, receiving a Purple Heart medal. He was honorably discharged in 1967, returning to work at General Motors, Fairfax plant.
He was united in marriage to Sharon (Sherry) Holub. Two sons, Tim and Billy were born to their almost 50-year union. He began working for the USD 416 school district in 1974 and continued serving the district, with pride, as head building and grounds supervisor until retiring in 2001.
He enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams, taking camping trips, and many family vacations to Branson, MO. He was a loyal fan of the Chiefs and Royals, usually watching games while nursing a cold beer. He taught his sons a good work ethic at a young age, cutting and selling firewood, and mowing lawns.
He was a member of the Louisburg American Legion Post #250 and the Louisburg VFW #7348. He disliked for anyone to disrespect the Flag for which he fought to protect.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters, Alma Murphy and Ann Pfannes, brothers, Walter Dean (Sonny), Jerry Bill (JB), Gilbert (Gib), and Ronnie, loving dogs, Cisco, Branson, Bo-Bo, Sugar, Butchie, and Peanut, and cats, Barney and Mr. Barnes, Little Boy, and Little Girl.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry, sons, Tim (Crystal), and Billy (Amber), two Grandsons, Cameron and Chad Barnes, all of Louisburg, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 801 South Metcalf, Louisburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Louisburg American Legion Post #250, the Louisburg Senior Center, or your choice of any struggling charity in these times of need.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
