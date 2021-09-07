Kenneth Cummins

Kenneth Virgil Cummins, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at home with his family. He was born on July 26, 1930, in Butler, Missouri, to Samuel and Christine (Landes) Cummins.
He joined the Boy Scouts in Adrian, Missouri, and earned the distinction of Eagle Scout, graduating from Adrian High School in 1949. He married Bonnie Olson in 1952 and the couple had two children: Steve and Linda. Ken graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1954, after which he moved his family to Arlington, Virginia, where he worked for two years in the Army Corps of Engineers attached to the Army Security Agency located in the Pentagon.
In 1957, he began working for Carrother’s Construction Company in Paola, Kansas, where he stayed the next 42 years eventually becoming a partner. He enjoyed the years with Carrother’s and traveling to the construction projects around the country.
In 1983, Ken married Sylvia Paterson and the couple moved to Lane, Kansas, where he lived out his life affectionately guiding his children through life’s challenges and the formation of their own families, traveling when he could, and being an example of a Godly man.
Private family service and interment at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, Missouri.
Survivors include wife Sylvia and her 5 children: Glenn, Bryon, Sean (Corinne), Andrew, Sarah (Jim); his daughter from his first marriage, Linda; 9 grandchildren: Becky (Brad), Cindy (Jared), Geoff, Alice, Anna (Patrick), William, Derick (Laura), Kristy (Jeremy), Michael (Schyler), Jessica (Eric), Matthew (JoJo); and 11 great-grandchildren: Ashton, Alexis, Addison, Aubrey, Landon, Marlee, Kemper, Bentley, Briley, Leona, Leon, Jack. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Bullon, his brother, C.J. Cummins, and his son, Steve Cummins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shephard Hospice or Crescent Hill Cemetery Association in care of the funeral home.
