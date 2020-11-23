1928-2020
Kenneth Derr, 92, formerly of Paola passed away 11-19-20.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maybelle and son Paul, siblings Donald and Gerry Derr, Wilma Belcourt, Carole Ashiem, Lillian Larsen and Peggy Oss.
He is survived by sons Wayne (Joyce), David (Janet) and Darrel (Ronda) Derr, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings Leonard (Margaret) Derr and Kathy Haug.
Private services due to Covid. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.