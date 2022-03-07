Kenneth Derrill Downey, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022.
Kenneth, known as Derrill, was born July 2, 1932, to Sidney and Hazel Downey in Triplett, Missouri. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. On February 19, 1953, he married his sweetheart, Joyce Eagan, and they had three children together.
Derrill worked as a truck driver for Safeway for 35 years and took an early retirement at 59 so that he could spend time with his family and farming. Derrill was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Derrill chose to serve God and live his life with an eternal purpose, which brought him the most joy.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Downey, sisters: Dorothy Kohler and Mona Johnson, children: Karen (Dan) Pippin of Louisville, OH, Teresa Young of Olathe, KS, and Dennis (Krissy) Downey of Roach, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild with 2 more on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by so many, but will live forever in our hearts and memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Penwell-Gable Funeral Home in Olathe, Kansas, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with visitation at 10:00 A.M. and services beginning at 11:00 A.M.
