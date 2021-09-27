1926-2021
Kenneth Eugene Kaiser, 94, of Paola, Kansas, joined our Father in heaven, Friday, September 24, 2021.
Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by rosary at 9:30 and funeral mass at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 E. Chippewa, Paola, KS, 66071. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers and great grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Memorials to Holy Cross Cemetery Endowment, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Kenneth was born October 14, 1926, in Paola Kansas to Edward Wentzel Kaiser & Rose (Canean) Kaiser on the homestead at 311th & Hedge Lane Road.
He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated Paola High School in 1945. Upon graduation he started dairy and crop farming.
He was united in marriage to Vera Maxine Minden on April 26, 1945 in Ottawa, Kansas. They settled in Paola Kansas on the farm.
Kenneth lived in Paola Kansas his entire life and was involved in many agricultural clubs and organizations including 4-H, Extention Council, Miami County Coop Board, and Soil Conservation. He was instrumental in starting Rural Water District #2. Kenneth & Vera were chosen to be a second generation Master Farmer, Class of 1977.
Kenneth built his home in 1972 with the help of family and friends.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Vera of 76 years. They have three sons Daryl, Merle, and Lester (Karen) all of Paola. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, great and great-great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, as well as his daughter-in-law Jean Kaiser, grandson Steven Kaiser, and great grandson Gavin Kaiser.
