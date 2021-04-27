Kenneth Francis Rigney, age 66, of Louisburg, KS, passed away at his home on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday May 2, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS. The family requests that all attendees wear masks during visitation. A private Celebration of Life will be held at another time.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry F Rigney Jr. and Evelyn Rigney (Nevius).
He graduated Louisburg High School in 1972 and married his high school sweetheart and best friend Virginia F Kierl, who remained by his side for 48 years. He was beloved by his five children, Lesley Rigney, Shannon Miller (Chris), Erin Rigney-Ptacek (Russ), Nathan Rigney (Van Vuong) and Caleb Rigney (Laura Fajardo Arbelaez) and adored beyond measure by his seven grandchildren, Quinn Rigney (21), Christian LaPointe (20), Austin LaPointe (18), Ethan Ptacek (16), Nova Ptacek (15), Emilia Rigney (7) and Ava Rigney (4). He also leaves behind his loving sisters, Ann Morales (Jim) and Kay O’Keefe (Pat) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ken was a farmer and a family man. He farmed the entirety of his life in the area around Louisburg, KS and loved every day of it. He was a hardworking, humble man who demonstrated that actions are more powerful than words, and that kindness is most powerful of all. An optimist, who taught that sunny days and rainy days are equally important and must be appreciated, even when they come in an inconvenient order. His witty sense of humor allowed him to make the best of any situation. He was strong and persistent and never deterred by any obstacle.
Most mornings he could be found having coffee with his buddies at one of his favorite local restaurants. He was most appreciative of time well spent with family and was particularly fond of family breakfasts, picnics in the field on the tailgate of his truck, holiday BBQ’s, road trips, ski trips, and float trips, setting big ol’ bonfires (often for no particular reason), live music, going to Chiefs and Royals games… More than anything, he adored watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics and he rarely missed a track meet, football/soccer/basketball game or horse show.
He had a profound impact on the people around him and everyone who knew him was better off because of it. Those who knew him best couldn’t help but love his deep, jovial laughter. He loved fiercely and lived a life of honesty and integrity. This world is a better place because of his time here and he will be dearly missed. His was a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Harvesters Community Food Network.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
