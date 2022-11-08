Kenneth “Kenny” Charles Gilpatrick, 74, of New Lancaster, Kansas, passed away at his home on October 27, 2022.
Kenny was born on July 29, 1948, in Wathena, Kansas, to Kenneth N. Gilpatrick and Charlene Gilpatrick. He was the oldest of seven children and the only son.
Kenny was raised in Overland Park, Kansas, where he attended Milburn Junior High School and Shawnee Mission West High School. After school, Kenny enlisted in the Army, serving bravely during the Vietnam War.
From Kenny’s previous marriages, he had a son David Gilpatrick Zelk and a daughter Alicia Gilpatrick Mitchell. Alicia blessed Kenny with his only grandchild, Kenzie. On January 1, 2011, Kenny married his soul mate Charmaine, who bestowed upon him four stepchildren. Kenny and Charmaine enjoyed many blessed years together.
Kenny was a proud concrete worker for most of his life and was an active member of the OPCMIA Local Union 518, where he made many lifelong friends. Kenny was ornery, big-hearted, and anyone who knew Kenny Charles knew he was a perfectionist to a fault. Kenny Charles was meticulous, and if you wanted something done right, you could always call on him to get the job done.
Kenny leaves behind his loving wife Charmaine, his son David Gilpatrick Zelk, his daughter Alicia Mitchell, his granddaughter Kenzie Mitchell, his four stepchildren and his six sisters: Mary Gilpatrick, Barbara (Lanny) Smith, Sharon (Travis) Ross, Debbie (Andy) Burrell, Marcia (Johnny) Bauer, Michelle Neargarder, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth N. Gilpatrick and Charlene Gilpatrick Cook.
Services will be held Saturday, November 12th, at the New Lancaster Methodist Church, New Lancaster, Kansas, at 1:00 p.m.
