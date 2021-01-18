1936-2021
Kenneth Leo Darner, age 84, of rural Lane, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home.
Family will meet with friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice or Miami County Cancer Foundation which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Kenneth’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Kenneth was born Thursday, May 28, 1936, in Paola, KS, the son of Lowell Ray and Minerva Jane (Harris) Darner. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1954.
He was united in marriage to Donna Smith on October 15, 1967, at Donna's parents' home in Osawatomie. They have resided on their farm at rural Lane for the last 45 years.
In his younger years, Kenneth put up hay and worked as a janitor for a coat factory in Paola. He worked with his father in a salvage yard. After his father's passing, Kenneth and his mother continued to own and operate the Busy Bee in Paola. He was the youngest person in Kansas at the age of 18 to own a car lot. He worked at Durkee Leather Shop hanging awnings. He sold cars for Peuser Chevrolet in Paola and at a dealership in Olathe as well. He went to school in Cushing, Oklahoma to become an apprentice and drove a truck for Earl Bray. He drove transport trucks for Mid America Transport Propane. Kenneth leased his own trucks and hauled gasoline, propane, liquid fertilizer, and asphalt. He bought two of his own trucks from Kansas Transport and continued hauling for 5 to 6 years. He owned the Phillips 66 Station in Paola for one year. He also owned a tavern at Hillsdale called the Shady Brook. He worked at Union Construction as an asphalt laborer for two years. While he was employed there, he received his heavy equipment operator card through the union. He worked at Reno Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 33 years retiring in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eldon Darner, sisters Thelma Henderson, Vera Lentz, and Marlene Leach, two sons Kevin Ray Darner and Kenneth Allen Darner, and granddaughter Savanah Sickler.
Survivors include his wife Donna; three daughters Debra Darner, Holly (Kevin) Kastler, and Kendra (Jason) Brewer; grandchildren Kevin Lloyd Darner, Raymond Darner, Kevin Ray Darner Jr., Christopher Darner, Michael Lester Fortmeyer Jr., Jeremy Fortmeyer, Damion Fortmeyer, Tanner Foulk, Kaitlin Brewer, Jacilynn Brewer, Gavin Brewer, and Gage Sickler; great grandchildren Nora Foulk, Montgomery June Foulk, Adalyn Scheckel, Paige Fortmeyer, Darion Fortmeyer, Michael "Treu" Lester Fortmeyer III, and King Fortmeyer; numerous great-great grandchildren; his best friend of 75 years Glenn Brewer; many other relatives and a host of friends.
