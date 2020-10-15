Kenneth Sumner Rush, 95, of Wellsville, KS, passed away October 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., October 20, 2020, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Kenneth was born September 1, 1925. Kenny joined the United States Army in 1943 and served in WWII in the US Army Infantry 75th Division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the European Theatre.
Kenny is survived by his daughters, Marie Hrabe, Paula Wallis, Charla Blundell; son, Kip Rush.
