Kerri Lynn (Criswell) Pate, 41, of Overland Park, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from complications caused by alcoholic cirrhosis.
Kerri was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Criswell; and her grandparents, Rob and Erma Criswell, and David and Isabel Hanson. She is survived by her parents, George and Karen Criswell of Louisburg, KS; her brother, Jeremy Criswell of Overland Park, KS; her sisters, Lori Mowen (Joel) of Louisburg, KS, and Jaime Criswell of Overland Park, KS; her nephew, Kevin Mowen; her nieces, Brandy, Cheyenne, and Sammie Jo Mowen; and many other relatives.
Kerri was born on November 5, 1980, in Merriam, KS, to George and Karen (Hanson) Criswell. She grew up in Louisburg, KS, and graduated from Louisburg High School in 1999. She then attended Johnson County Community College, earning an associate’s degree in fashion.
Kerri, aka “Kerr Bear,” worked a variety of jobs over the years. She held many restaurant positions where her vibrant personality made her a favorite waitress. She also worked as an administrative assistant in many offices, but she most enjoyed working in medical offices where she could interact with the patients and hopefully brighten their day. She was a talented artist. Her love for working out and running enabled her to complete the Route 66 Marathon in 2016. At home, she loved to relax with her beloved cat, Anastasia, while she watched “Friends” and other favorite TV shows. All who loved her will miss her laughter and her smile.
A private memorial service will be held. Donations may be made in Kerri’s honor to healinghousekc.org or shatterproof.org, or contributions for a memorial for Kerri may be sent to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.