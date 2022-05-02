Kevin Alan Dial, 63, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Kevin managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. In his final days, he was constantly surrounded by his children, grandchildren, family and friends who he adored more than anything else.
Visitation will be held at the Dengel and Sons Mortuary of Paola from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, Osawatomie. Burial will be at the Osawatomie Cemetery.
Kevin Alan Dial was born October 28, 1958, in Paola, KS, the son of Ray Lowell and Geraldine (Plaisted) Dial. The middle of six children, Kevin graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1976. He married the love of his life, Kim McDowell Dial February 10, 1979. He worked for KCP&L for 33 years as a welder. He was known as quite the practical joker and was loved by his coworkers. He spent his spare time fishing with his grandchildren and going to every sporting event.
Survivors include his wife, Kim; Son, Chad (Stacie) Dial; Two Daughters, Amy Dial, Beth (Zach) Barrett;
Grandchildren, Peyten (Corey) Creed, Brett Dial, Delaney Dial, Drew Dial, Ryker Barrett, and Adlie Barrett. Two Brothers, Brian Kent Dial, Gary Ray (Peggy) Dial; Sister, Cindy Lou Dial;
He was preceded in death by his Father, Ray Lowell Dial, Mother, Geraldine Louise Dial, Brothers Steve Dial and Tony Dial.
The family invites you to wear your favorite KU, Chiefs, or Royals gear to Kevin’s visitation and service to celebrate his love of his favorite sport teams.
