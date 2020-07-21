Kevin T. Loving, age 53, of Colony, Kansas, passed away July 6, 2020.
Kevin was born on July 6, 1967, in Paola, Kansas. He was the third of eight children born to Henry and Aleata Loving.
Services for Kevin were held Friday, July 17, 2020. Memorial contributions to the Kevin Loving Memorial Fund will be used for his son’s future education. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
