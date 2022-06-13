Kimberly Gillard, 59 of Drexel, Missouri, passed away on May 26, 2022, at her home in Drexel.
Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Louisburg Baptist Temple, 6961 W. 271st St. Louisburg, KS 66053.
Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Kimberly Gail Gillard was born July 10, 1962, to Richard and Gail Neely Chase in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in the Stillwell, Kansas, area and attended Blue Valley High School, graduating in 1980. Following high school she married the love of her life, Mark Gillard. They began life together and were blessed with two children, Jessica and Andy.
Not only would Kim take on the role of wife and mother, but she and Mark would own and operate several family businesses. For many years they would work side by side at the Mower Doctor in Bucyrus, Kansas. Kim was an integral part of the business, serving in various capacities such as bookkeeper, secretary, maintenance, and so much more. All while operating other businesses and assisting others with their business.
To say that Kim was resourceful and capable would be an understatement. She may have been small in stature but she was big in heart and determination. Kim was the type that could change her own oil, sew and hang curtains, and even fix plumbing issues. There wasn’t a thing she couldn’t do.
The adventurous Kim loved riding the trails in Chadwick Mark Twain National Forrest on her dirt bike, taking photographs, camping, and enjoying time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Kim had two big dreams in life the first was to have grandchildren, the second to build her dream log home. Both dreams eventually came true.
Survivors include husband Mark, children Jessica Summers (Richard), Andy Gillard (Stephanie), grandchildren Joshua Gillard, Logan and Cooper Gillard, parents, Richard and Gail Chase, and brother Rich Chase Jr.
