Kimberly Suzanne Fisher of Osawatomie passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Kimberly was born February 23, 1963, at Craven County, North Carolina. Her parents were Thomas and Rachel Bauder, Osawatomie, who predeceased her.
Kimberly was a 1981 graduate of Osawatomie High School. She went on to Pittsburg State University where she received various scholarships, participated on the Drill team, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) in 1985. From there her first job in nursing was at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was employed at Central Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend, Kansas, before landing a nursing job at Osawatomie State Hospital in early 1989.
She retired from Osawatomie State Hospital in January 2020, working there 31 years. While employed at Osawatomie State Hospital she served in various capacities including as a registered nurse, staff nurse, interim-Director of Nursing, Risk Manager, and Assistant Risk Manager. She enjoyed working at Osawatomie State Hospital advocating for her patients. She was a strong supporter of Osawatomie State Hospital. Psychiatric Nursing was a calling for her that very few heed. Kimberly was also certified as a Legal Nurse consultant.
Kimberly was united in marriage to Richard M. Fisher Jr. on June 2, 1984. They were married at the Osawatomie United Methodist Church. They lived in Pittsburg, Lawrence, and Hoisington, all in Kansas, before settling in Osawatomie. Kimberly was a member of the Osawatomie United Methodist Church; she served on the board of the Osawatomie Public Library; was a member of PEO and American Association of University Women; was a member of the Osawatomie Alumni Association serving as an officer; a member of the Kansas Nurses Association and served on various committees regarding mental health issues. She was also a member of the Pittsburg State University Alumni Association.
Kimberly collected Longaberger baskets and was an avid scrapbooker, making scrapbooks for her daughters and family throughout their lives. She enjoyed watching her daughters participate in athletics during summers and throughout their careers.
Kimberly was grateful she was able to see her children graduate, the birth of her grandson, and her 37th wedding anniversary that occurred this year. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Richard, and their three daughters: Rachel Fisher, Pittsburg, Kansas; Rebecca Fisher, Osawatomie; Rhyann Fisher of the home; and one grandson Maverick Babcock. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Bauder, niece Tonya Rowden, and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, July 15, 2021 6 – 8 p.m. Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Service Friday, July 16, 2021 10 a.m. Osawatomie United Methodist Church. Burial Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials: Susan G. Komen Foundation or Osawatomie First United Methodist Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
