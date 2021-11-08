Kira Lynn Saner, 39, Key West, FL, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2021.
She loved with her whole heart, her smile was pure Sunshine which is what her name, Kira, means and she made this world a better place. A fun-loving energetic woman of many names: Wife, Mom, Brand New Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend, Good Neighbor and Hard-Working.
She loved making her house a home, all animals, playing cards or board games, cooking, baking, traveling, and caring for people - especially the elderly and needy. One of her favorite things to do was help supply the local food pantries and taking advantage of all the sales especially the Buy One Get One free deals from the local grocery stores.
She enjoyed her “Island Life” with the beautiful Ocean, Sunrises, Sunsets, Beaches, Swimming, Boating, Food, Music, and Long Walks with her husband and dog all in her Flip Flops.
She leaves behind her Husband, James R Saner, II (Russ) of the home; her Children: Trenton Saner (Hanna) Port Orchard, WA and Isabella Borders (Jacob) of Holloman, NM; One precious Granddaughter, Adaline R Saner; Her Fur Baby, Nora; her Grand Dogs: Patriot, Lucy, and Luna; her big family of parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Kira Lynn Saner (5/17/82 – 10/30/21) was held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2 pm EST, Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040.
In Lieu of Flowers you may make donations to a College Fund that Russ and Kira set up for Adaline R. Saner. Mailing Address: Russ Saner, 401 Balido St, Key West, FL 33040 or Venmo: @Russ-Saner. Remember to smile each new day and tell those you love how much you love and appreciate them.
