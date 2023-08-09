October 14, 1949 - August 6, 2023

Kittie Wayman Dees, 73, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was born on October 14, 1949, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Billy and Boots Wayman. Kittie was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

