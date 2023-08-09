Kittie Wayman Dees, 73, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was born on October 14, 1949, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Billy and Boots Wayman. Kittie was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Kittie attended Burbank High School in Burbank, Oklahoma, graduating in 1967. She spent a year at Northwestern Oklahoma State University before leaving to begin her life as a mother and wife which was what she always wanted to be.
She married Kenny Dees of Paola, Kansas, and they shared and loved their four children, David, Lori, Jenna, and Billie Jo. Kenny was the love of Kittie’s life, and they spent 18 wonderful years together before he passed. She enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family and friends. Her love for cooking was a reflection of her love for her family and friends, and she always made sure that everyone felt welcomed and loved.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, playing board games, baking her grandchildren birthday cakes, and making them her “Mema Meals” and taking them on picnics. She grew up in a close family with aunts, uncles and cousins that were friends, and she treasured each one.
Kittie is survived by her brother, Tommy Wayman (Rosey) of Big Horn, Wyoming; son, David Dees (Jamie) of Osawatomie, Kansas; daughters Lori Tarbell (Rick) of San Antonio, Texas; Jenna Dees of Paola, Kansas; and her five cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Richard, Emily, and Josie; niece Tori and nephew Toby. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Billie Jo Dees, her loving husband, Kenny Dees, and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Hunsaker Wooten in Fairfax, Oklahoma. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Fairfax Cemetery.
