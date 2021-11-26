Kristina Diane Roth, age 43, of Hesston, KS, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Kris was born March 11th, 1978, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Diane Burnett in Garnett, KS, and lived with her family in Princeton, KS. Kris attended Prairie View Senior High School, graduating with honors in 1996. She was a member of the Richmond and LaCygne United Methodist Churches while growing up.
As a Kansas State University student, Kris was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and active in the KSU Methodist Campus Ministry Program. On Sept 28, 1996 she met the love of her life, Derek Roth on a blind date. On December 18th, 1999 Kris and Derek were married at the Paola United Methodist Church. Kris graduated in May 2000 with a BS in Family and Consumer Science Education.
Derek and Kris made their home in Hesston, KS. Kris used her degree teaching FACS at Hillsboro High School. Kris loved teaching but once God blessed her with her first son, teaching took a back seat to the job she loved most, being a mother. Benjamin James was born August 12, 2001. Shortly after Lucas Aaron joined the family on November 5, 2003. A third son was born January 23, 2008, Elijah Nicolas. The family was complete with the birth of Josiah Christopher on June 10, 2010.
In addition to raising their four boys, Kris was a frequent substitute teacher in the Hesston school district. She enjoyed investing in the youth of her community, as a youth group leader and middle school PTO president. She was an active member of the Women’s Civic Club and served on the board of the Hesston Community Foundation and the fellowship committee at Hesston MB. Passionate about serving others Kris was frequently the first to volunteer for any opportunity to serve her community.
Along with her loving husband Derek of almost 22 years, Kris is survived by her four sons, all of Hesston. Her parents, Robert (Bob) & Diane Burnett, LaCygne, KS and her brother, Jason (Nichole) Burnett, Olathe, KS and sister Abby (Rob) Hedrick, Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother Martha Chambers, Osage City, KS and 14 nieces and nephews.
Kris was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert (Bob) & Dorothy Cooper, Richmond, KS, and her paternal grandfather, Otis Burnett, Tracy, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will follow at Hesston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 26, at the church, with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kris Roth Memorial Fund with the Hesston Community Foundation, PO Box 399, Hesston, KS 67062 or online at bit.ly/krisroth-memorialfund.
