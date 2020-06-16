Kyle Hibbs

Kyle Daniel Hibbs, 29, Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in rural Spring Hill, Kansas.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-7111. Private Family Memorial Service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kyle D Hibbs Memorial Fund FBO Riley R Hibbs. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Kyle was born on January 27, 1991, to James E. and Laurie J. (Mahoney) Hibbs in Olathe, Kansas. He graduated from Paola High School in 2009. Kyle worked as a machinist at Taylor Forge, Paola, Kansas. He married Larissa M. Forrest on January 1, 2014 in Louisburg, Kansas. Kyle enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He loved the outdoors. He will be missed by family and friends.
Kyle is survived by his wife Larissa and son Riley of the home; mother Laurie Smith and stepfather Rick, Paola, Kansas; father James Hibbs and stepmother Sharon, Overland Park, Kansas; stepchildren: Carter and Abby Werner of the home; siblings Michelle Huffman, Spring Hill, Kansas, Christina Wheeler, Houston, Texas, Stormie Smith, Paola, Kansas, Ashley Reed, Conway, Arkansas, Amy Ross and Ashley Ross both of Overland Park, Kansas; grandmothers Glena Jean Mahoney, Spring Hill, Kansas Kay Bartholomew, Detroit, Michigan; and step grandmothers Mary Hibbs, Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Margaret Smith, Columbus, Ohio.
