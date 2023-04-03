LaDonna Buchman, 60, passed away in the home on March 30, 2023.
LaDonna was born September 21, 1962, to Gloria (Bailey) West and Jim Briggs. At the age of six, LaDonna and Gloria were united with the family of Harley West. She grew up in Kansas City, KS, graduating from F. L. Schlagle High School. LaDonna graduated from Pittsburg State University, where she met Daniel Buchman. The two married on June 27, 1986, spending 36 years together and raising their two children, Bailey and Joseph.
LaDonna enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including dancing, gardening, canning, spending time with the “West Women”, being involved with Scouting BSA, and taking the camper anywhere she and Dan could go.
LaDonna was a Hill-Topper, a Campfire Girl, a Royalette for the Kansas City Royals, a member of the National Honor Society and Gamma Epsilon Tau, a dancer with Mom's on Tap, a Sachem in the Tribe of Lone Bear, a very proud Grand Prize Canning winner in the Johnson County Fair, and a Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow.
LaDonna went by many names: Leo, Mom, Mommy, Uncle Leo, LaDooooooooona, Mighty Dancing Wind, Graceful Dancer, or Discover Card’s favorite, La D.
LaDonna is preceded in death by her parents, Harley, Jim, Mary (Grattan) Powell, Gilbert Currie, brother, John, and several pets whom she loved. She is survived by her husband Dan, children Bailey and Joe, mother Gloria, siblings Denise (Gene), Karen (Randy), Joyce, John (Martha), Aimee, Michael (Air) and William, and many nieces and nephews.
A Gathering to Celebrate LaDonna's Life will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at The Yust Barn, 23755 S. Gardner Road, Spring Hill, KS 66083
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in her memory. The gifts will be directed to one of her many passions.
