LaDonna Buchman, 60, passed away in the home on March 30, 2023.

LaDonna was born September 21, 1962, to Gloria (Bailey) West and Jim Briggs. At the age of six, LaDonna and Gloria were united with the family of Harley West. She grew up in Kansas City, KS, graduating from F. L. Schlagle High School. LaDonna graduated from Pittsburg State University, where she met Daniel Buchman. The two married on June 27, 1986, spending 36 years together and raising their two children, Bailey and Joseph.

