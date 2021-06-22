Lance Coleman Burroughs
Lance Coleman Burroughs, 78, of Parker, Kansas, passed away after a short battle with cancer on April 27th, 2021, while visiting with family in Texas.
Being second oldest of 8 children, he was born on November 4, 1942, in Salina, Kansas, to Anna M (Vargas) and Clifford Eugene Burroughs.
After growing up in the Olathe area, Lance married Donna Rose Easter-Wright. They have two daughters, Wendy & Cindy.
In March of 1963, Lance enlisted in the Army, where he did a tour in Vietnam. He served and protected his country for 8 1/2 years earning several medals and commendations.
Lance worked many years as a mechanic prior to becoming a maintenance supervisor for International Paper Co in KCMO. He retired from IP in 1992. Even though he enjoyed being retired, he went back to work as a mail carrier for Parker then worked as a city employee for Parker. Although having had many hobbies such as fixing things that broke, (and sometimes things that weren’t broken), politics, and watching movies on his laptop, he always had a “job”. He truly loved working. Prior to losing his battle with cancer he served as President of the Parker City Council.
Preceding Lance in death was his mother Anna (Vargas) Merryfield and his step-father John “Shorty” Merryfield, his father Clifford E Burroughs, sister Elizabeth Carol Burroughs, brothers St. Lawrence Burroughs, Mitchel “Mike” Evan Burroughs, and John Richard Merryfield.
Lance leaves behind his bereft wife, Donna; his two daughters Wendy Secrist (Dee) of Ft. Scott, Kansas, and Cindy Miller (Jeff) of Longview, Texas; siblings Donald Merryfield, Olathe, Ks, Wm. Henry Merryfield, KCKS; and Judy A Merryfield of Olathe, Ks. He also leaves his very loved 7 grandchildren Wayne, Jessica, Mindy, Quentin, Haley, Robyn, and Logan; his 12 Great-Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and Brothern of the FreeMasons.
Lance was a very respectful man who worked hard and loved his family very deeply. He will be truly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. May he Rest In Peace and watch over us all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at the Highland Cemetery also known as the Parker Cemetery on Hwy 1077 in Parker Kansas at 10 a.m.
