Larry Cadena, 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away July 21, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital.
Larry, formally named, Louis Lawrence Cadena, was born July 16, 1951, in Lyons, KS, to Louis and Annie (Limones) Cadena. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1970 and would later attend Redlands College.
In 1982, Larry married Victoria Steele in Lyons, KS. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his sons, Derek Cadena of Denver, Colorado, Jared Cadena of New York City, NY, and daughter, Carlyn Cadena, of Kansas City, MO., mother, Annie Cadena of Lyons, KS, three sisters, Lydia (Steven) Schmidt of Lincoln, NE, Pat Baker of Ulysses, KS, and Marcia Cadena of Lyons, KS. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Louis Cadena.
Larry worked in the energy industry for over 40 years in oil and gas production. His dedication and passion for his work provided his family with experiences living in Michigan, Oklahoma (twice), Kansas, the United Arab Emirates and additional opportunities to travel to more than 20 countries.
Moving to Louisburg, KS, in 2001 to work for Panhandle Eastern, he enjoyed life on the golf course until its closure late last year. Never one to dwell on the unpleasant, he appreciated the irony of grilling his steaks and hamburgers while watching the new addition of cattle to the former 18th hole behind his home.
Larry expressed his love for others by “doing." He truly embodied the adage, “Actions speak louder than words." He looked after everyone: his family, his friends and his neighbors. He never wanted nor expected acknowledgment for his many acts of kindness and devotion, it was completely natural to him.
Although shy as a youngster, as an adult Larry never missed an opportunity to engage in a conversation with those around him. To his many friends and neighbors over the years, please know that he sincerely valued spending time with you and fondly cherished the memories and experiences. He learned a great deal about life from you.
To his colleagues at Panhandle Eastern, Larry thought of you as family. He genuinely loved his job and continued to work well beyond his eligibility to retire. He enjoyed working with you, sharing a meal, and spending time in deep philosophical discussions. Yes, just kidding about that last one. Larry enjoyed the friendship and the light-hearted banter that was part of every gathering.
Always smiling, always humble, always willing to help anyone in need, Larry will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Larry would ask that you perform an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name, strive to meet someone new every day, take the time to really get to know your neighbors and always, always be on time.
The family asks that any memorial donations be made in Larry’s name to bestfriends.org, a national organization dedicated to the compassion and respect for all living creatures.
A Celebration of Life Service and internment of ashes will be held in Lyons, KS, at a time yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.