Larry Duane Walrod, age 83, of La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022.
He was born in Hume, Missouri, on June 3, 1938, the son of George Morris and Marjorie Keith Walrod.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Darin Walrod. Larry is survived by his wife, Laura, two brothers, Bub and Fred Walrod (Sharon), two sisters, Phyllis Blaser (Terry) , and Sue Clark (Jerry), three grandchildren, Blain, Cambria, and Kylie, two great grandchildren, Nova and Theo, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He graduated from Prescott High School and attended Pittsburg State University for two years, earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. He then served his country in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in March of 1962. Larry went to the U.S. Army Ordinance Guided Missile School. He then was hired by a private company who was contracted by the United States Government where he programed missile testing.
In 1967 he began his long career of 54 years in Planning and Zoning. He attended the University of California at Northridge and earn his BA in Urban Planning. He continued his education at the University of Santa Barbara and began the Masters Program/Political Science.
Larry worked in several different capacities in planning and zoning in Oxnard, California, Butte, Montana and in Placerville California for El Dorado County. He then moved back to Kansas and worked in Miami County, Anderson County and Franklin County. He finally retired from Franklin County in June of 2021 at the age of 83.
In his early days, he enjoyed hunting squirrels, rabbits and coons. He later developed a passion for elk hunting in Montana. He also liked fishing and playing golf. His all-time favorite pastime was gardening.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to service time. Larry will be laid to rest in the Prescott Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Linn County Hunter Safety Program, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.