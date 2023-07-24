230726_mr_obit_hardy_cropped

Larry E. Hardy

Larry E. Hardy, 83, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 11, at Hospice House of Olathe.

Born July 27, 1939, to Wanda and Claude Hardy, Larry graduated from Paola High School in 1957 and attended Emporia State University before transferring to the pharmacy school at the University of Kansas City. Larry graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1962.

