Larry E. Hardy, 83, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 11, at Hospice House of Olathe.
Born July 27, 1939, to Wanda and Claude Hardy, Larry graduated from Paola High School in 1957 and attended Emporia State University before transferring to the pharmacy school at the University of Kansas City. Larry graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1962.
At ESU, Larry met and married his wife of 53 years, Mary Gardner Hardy. She preceded him in death in 2011. After graduation, the couple moved to Ft. Defiance, Arizona where Larry enjoyed working in the Public Health Service on a Navajo Indian reservation.
Larry also worked in pharmaceutical sales before moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1984 where Larry took a position as a poison specialist at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Following retirement, Larry was active in the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. In addition to attending bible study classes, he also participated in a medical mission trip.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife and parents. He leaves behind three children, Kristen Hattesohl, Kathy (Neil) Ostby, and James (Dana) Hardy, a sister, Janice (Richard) Cooley, and grandchildren, Derek Hattesohl, Taylor (Maria) Hardy, Nicholaus (Kayla) Hattesohl, Austin (Brittany) Hardy, and Sydney Hardy.
A private family service was held Saturday, July 22.
