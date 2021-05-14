1944-2021
Larry Edward Walker, age 76, of Paola, KS, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. Larry was born July 10, 1944, in Parsons, Kansas to Ralph Edward and Mary Genevieve Beaman Walker.
He graduated from Windsor High School in 1962 and attended college at Rolla School of Mines and Central Missouri University. He married Carol Jean Yackle on June 18, 1966 who remained by his side for 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Walker, of the home, three children, Brian Walker (Christine) Ramsey MN, Brad Walker (Jonna) Shawnee KS, and Shari Strickling (Tim) Paola KS, six grandchildren – David Stuteville, Karlie O’Hara, Tyler Walker, Trevor Walker, Ashleigh Walker, Sydney Walker and one great grandchild – Jace O’Hara. Larry is also survived by his siblings Gary Walker (Marty) and Mary Jo Logan (John). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barb Hudson.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with services following at 10:30 am at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St, Paola, KS 66071. Burial will be at Osawatomie Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Olathe Health Hospice which can be sent in care of the funeral home.
