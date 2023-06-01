Larry Gene Schneider met with the Lord on May 22, 2023, unexpectedly after a brief illness. Larry was born October 17, 1935, in Hunter, KS. The son of Orvin and Ruth (Leach) Schneider.
After high school, Larry attended Kansas Barber College. Upon graduation, started barbering in Lawrence, KS, where he met student Dorothy Anderson where they were married in 1958. Larry and Dorothy would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.
Larry and Dorothy settled in the Hillsdale/Paola area in 1971 and have been residents ever since. Larry and Dorothy had a son Larry Gene and two daughters, Laurie Ann, and Lynelle Denise. Larry had a small farm where he enjoyed his tractor hobby. Many of his friends would come over and lend assistance or enjoy an afternoon of storytelling. After his official retirement, Larry cut hair in the garage at his farm on Friday mornings up until two weeks ago. Larry never heard a joke he did not like.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Laurie Ann and son Larry Gene. Surviving is his daughter, Lynelle (Dickey) Schneider and her husband Mike Dickey of Paola; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Nora Mae Dickey.
A visitation was held on May 30th at Dengel & Sons with a private burial to follow. We thank all of Larry’s friends for their kind support during this challenging time.
