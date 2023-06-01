Larry Gene Schneider met with the Lord on May 22, 2023, unexpectedly after a brief illness. Larry was born October 17, 1935, in Hunter, KS. The son of Orvin and Ruth (Leach) Schneider.

After high school, Larry attended Kansas Barber College. Upon graduation, started barbering in Lawrence, KS, where he met student Dorothy Anderson where they were married in 1958. Larry and Dorothy would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.

