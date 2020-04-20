Larry Knecht

Larry David Knecht passed on to his heavenly home April 11th, 2020. He died of natural causes in his home in Pearl, MS.
He was born August 21st, 1969 at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Larry’s early years were spent in Louisburg, KS, and later moved to Raymond, MS, where he graduated from Byram Attendance Center. He spent some time in the Kansas National Guard. He worked most of his life in Highway Construction and was a Foreman for Dickerson and Bowen. He was always known for his ability to make everyone laugh. If you knew him, you loved him.
Larry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Leslie Knecht; daughter, Kirsten Knecht-Tristan McNeely; granddaughter, Layla Marie McNeely; daughter, Aubrey Knecht; and son, Brandon Knecht. He was very proud of his children and family. He is also survived by his parents, Judy and Don Glenn, and Larry Joe and Debra Knecht; sisters, Ashlee Thomas, Trudy Christianson, and Rachelle Kircher; brothers, Chad Knecht and Kenneth Glenn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Fraternal Grandparents, Clarence and Lucille Knecht, and Maternal Grandparents, Donna Ivalene Cook and James Richard Cook, and Kenneth Marmon.
Due to the current mandated restrictions regarding attendance at gatherings, a celebration of Larry's life will be held at St. Columb's Church in Ridgeland, MS, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the welfare of his children or charitable donation in his name.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.