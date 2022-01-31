Larry L. Byers, a retired community newspaperman, died January 28, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, in Olathe, KS. He was 78.
Larry was born January 4, 1944 in Paola, KS, son of Harry L. Byers and Velma I. (Clark) Byers of Parker, KS.
Larry and his wife Deanna, who were high school sweethearts, graduated from O.H.S. in 1961. They were married February 29, 1964, at the First Baptist Church in Osawatomie, KS. From this marriage, they raised three children.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald “Donnie” Byers, and a sister, Beverly Byers.
Survivors: wife Deanna Byers, children Michael Byers (Dana) of Lindsborg, Wendy Eaton (Jim) of Gardner, Tom Byers (Tana) of Shawnee, 8 grandchildren, Sydney Eaton, Caden Byers, Connor Byers, Carson Byers, Makinley Eaton, Ethan Byers, Dain Priddy and Tyson Priddy; sister, Alberta Fox of Clay Center, Sharon Davey (Dennis) of Osawatomie, and sister-in-law, Patsy Byers of Welch, OK., and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m., at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, KS. Interment will follow at the Osawatomie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
Osawatomie Alumni Association
Herington Historical Society and Museum
