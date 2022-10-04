Larry’s Celebration of Life will be hosted by the City of Olathe on October 14th, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Ensor Park and Museum located at 18995 W 183rd St in Olathe, Kansas. This is open to anyone who would like to come share condolences and stories with his family and friends. A private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will be held on another date.

Larry LaWayne McSpadden was born July 23rd, 1960, to Lester Floyd Bronson and Betty Day in Concordia, Kansas. He moved to Spring Hill, Kansas, at a young age where he and his brothers and little sister, JoJo, left their mark on the town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos