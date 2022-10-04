Larry’s Celebration of Life will be hosted by the City of Olathe on October 14th, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Ensor Park and Museum located at 18995 W 183rd St in Olathe, Kansas. This is open to anyone who would like to come share condolences and stories with his family and friends. A private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will be held on another date.
Larry LaWayne McSpadden was born July 23rd, 1960, to Lester Floyd Bronson and Betty Day in Concordia, Kansas. He moved to Spring Hill, Kansas, at a young age where he and his brothers and little sister, JoJo, left their mark on the town.
Larry was "old school". He wasn't afraid to air his grievances about anything and tell it to you straight. Though Larry was a notoriously “value-oriented” person, he was a wealth of knowledge. He was someone who often engineered things by taking whatever materials were on hand or that he had collected over the years and just made things work. He was his own mechanic for cars, motorcycles, and boats alike. He passed his skills and ingenuity on to his kids and to many others, including his coworkers. He took great pride in his job and was a loyal and dependable employee to the City of Olathe for the last 26 years.
Larry's kids were his pride and joy. Seeing them all graduate from K-State was something he bragged about to anyone he met. He very much looked forward to watching his kids continue to grow in their lives and careers and to someday seeing them have children of their own.
He departed his physical body on September 9th, 2022, after his loved ones sent him off with one last Crown and water. He passed peacefully with his children by his side. He leaves behind his children, Dutch, Hannah, and Dexter, his mother, Betty Jane McSpadden, sister JoLynn Hobbs (Tally), brothers Dave McSpadden and Miles McSpadden, along with several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Conni Nevius, and his dog Lugar. He also leaves behind lifelong friends Dave and Jennifer Haney, Michelle (Pryor) Joines, Brenda Wiggin and numerous friends and co-workers who were like family to him.
Larry is preceded in death by father, Floyd Bronson, adoptive father, Joseph McSpadden, brothers Frank McSpadden and Don McSpadden, some of his favorite dogs, his Piranha, Victor, and Chris Wiggin - who we know he is looking forward to being literal and figurative partners in crime with again.
Though he is no longer with us in the physical world, his spirit still resides with us. Everyone who knew Larry had a story about him. Those stories and memories he created during his short life will be with all of the people he touched and keep us laughing for years to come. We can all only hope to lead the kind of full and well-lived life that he did. He will be dearly missed by many.
