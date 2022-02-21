Larry Leach, age 75, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Visitation is Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and service Thursday, February 24, 2022, all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials to the Olathe Hospice House send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.