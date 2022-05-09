Larry Lee Leach, age 75, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Larry was born August 7, 1946, in Rogers, AR. He was the fifth of six children born to Calvin and Ruby (White) Leach. At the age of five, Larry and his family moved to Paola where he attended school until graduating with the class of 1965. During high school, he played football where he lettered.
Shortly after high school, Larry enlisted into the United States Army then transferred to the Army National Guard and served for over 30 years.
In July of 1965, Larry and Sandra Holt were united in marriage. Together they had two daughters, Lori and Kristen. They made their home in Paola, Kansas. The marriage later ended in divorce.
On May 8, 1992, Larry and Jacqueline Fields were united in marriage in Overland Park, KS. Larry gained a step-son, Jimmy.
Larry was a very hard worker. Over the years he always had more than one job. He ran the bowling alley in Osawatomie for a number of years. Then he went to work for the Paola Lumber Yard where the owner sent him to framing school in New York. That is where he learned all of his skills. People would drive miles to get their pictures framed by him. Larry worked for Ben Franklin Crafts in the framing department. In 1996, Larry started his 25-year career with Hobby Lobby. From 2000 to 2015, Larry worked for Wal-Mart distribution center as a PR driver. Before that he worked for AmeriCold in Kansas City.
In his spare time, Larry was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman. He was good at everything he did. Larry’s golf handicap was three and he bowled many 300 games over the years. Larry and Jackie loved to travel. Their favorite thing was to take drives and look at scenic views. Over the years, they travelled to 49 states. In the later years, they went bus tours and an Alaskan Cruise. Larry was easy going and loved his family.
He was a past member of the Elks, Bowling Association and American Legion. Larry loved sports. He enjoyed watching KU Basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sibling, John Leach, Bill Leach, Bob Leach, Gary Leach and Ann Mead.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Jackie of the home, daughters; Lori (Ray) Stookey of Osawatomie, KS, and Kristen (Tom) Rasch of LaCygne, KS, and step-son Jimmy (Lisa) Kerley of Paola, KS. Twelve grandchildren; Michael Cinadr, Jordan Cinadr, Alex Stookey, Ryan Stookey, Madison Stookey, Joseph Stookey, Kyler Stookey, Joshua Armstrong, Brandon Armstrong, Riley Armstrong, Emma Kerley and Jace Kerley, five great grandchildren and two on the way. Along with other family and many friends.
Services were February 23 and 24 all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials to Olathe Hospice House send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
