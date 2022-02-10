Larry Lee Lybarger, 80, formerly of Paola, Kansas, died Monday, January 31, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 207 E Wea St. Larry was a member there for 50 years and served as a deacon.
Larry was born September 1, 1941, in Iantha Township, Kansas, the son of Charles W. and Ruth (Heck) Lybarger. He graduated from Garnett High School and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Emporia State University in 1963. He met his future wife, Sharon Craig, at Emporia State and they married in 1963.
After starting his career in Topeka, Larry moved to Paola where he taught history and government from 1970 to 1980.
After that he became a realtor, first for Carter Realty, and then founding Four Seasons Realty and later working for Reece & Nichols until his retirement in the early 2000s.
Before moving to Tucson in 2020, Larry was consistently active as a precinct committeeman with the Republican Party and served as volunteer in local elections. He was a member of the Sunrise Lions Club and the Jaycees.
Larry also maintained the gardens at the Miami County Courthouse. He was consistently active at the Miami County Historical Society and Museum where he eventually served as president. During his tenure, the museum acquired pre-Colombian artifacts and expanded its displays related to Native American tribes that have lived in Miami County.
Larry delighted in spending time playing card games and dominoes with his friends and family and was an avid gardener.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sharon; sons Dan Lybarger of Overland Park, Kansas, and Lonnie Lybarger (Andrea) of Tucson, Arizona; his sister Betty Lou Hauke of Topeka and two grandsons, Jackson Lybarger of Marana, Arizona, and Brady Lybarger of Phoenix, Arizona.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Miami County Historical Society and Museum at 12 E Peoria St, Paola, KS 66071.
