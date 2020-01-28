Larry Duane Leonard, age 77, Pleasanton, Kansas, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel.
Contributions to Care to Share sent in care of Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075.
