Larry O. Young, Sr. finished his Life’s Race on January 18, 2023, in Seal Beach, CA, where he was spending the last months of his Journey with his Son, Kevin, and his family. Being with his Family in the end brought great peace to everyone, Friends and Family.

Larry was born on January 28, 1941, to Ernest (Ernie) R. and Thelma Doreen (Ferguson) Young and the second of two Sons, Lester and Larry in Kansas City, MO. Here is a personal family dilemma, what does the O stand for? We have some records that say Orvale and others that say Orville. Their marriage ended in divorce and Thelma and her sons moved back to Osawatomie. Larry also has a half-sister from this marriage, Sandy Young Nichols.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.