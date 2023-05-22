Larry O. Young, Sr. finished his Life’s Race on January 18, 2023, in Seal Beach, CA, where he was spending the last months of his Journey with his Son, Kevin, and his family. Being with his Family in the end brought great peace to everyone, Friends and Family.
Larry was born on January 28, 1941, to Ernest (Ernie) R. and Thelma Doreen (Ferguson) Young and the second of two Sons, Lester and Larry in Kansas City, MO. Here is a personal family dilemma, what does the O stand for? We have some records that say Orvale and others that say Orville. Their marriage ended in divorce and Thelma and her sons moved back to Osawatomie. Larry also has a half-sister from this marriage, Sandy Young Nichols.
Thelma met and married Osawatomie native, Eldon W. “Boog” Landers May 1, 1947. As Larry’s Step-Father, E.W. and Thelma added half-sister, Shirley Landers Whitaker, and half-brother, Charles Landers. Larry and Lester graduated together from Osawatomie High School in 1958.
After graduation, Larry began working at the Osawatomie State Hospital, where he met Betty Ann Bair, and they were married on August 7, 1960, and celebrated 43 years together before her death on September 11, 2003. They made Osawatomie their home and were parents to two Sons, Larry, Jr. and Kevin. Larry later remarried Wynette Parker - Guge on October 1, 2005 and they remained together until her death on March 26, 2015.
Larry worked at the State Hospital until 1969, when he began his career as a Brakeman for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and later the Union Pacific Railroad. He was promoted to Conductor until he retired. He had many lifelong railroad friends that knew him as simply L.O. and was often greeted with a hearty “Hello, L.O.”
Larry was a hardworking man and often sacrificed family time so that his family never wanted for anything. He celebrated over 30 years with Friends of Bill and was a sponsor, coach and role model to many in the community. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge and a long-time member of the Elks Lodge in Osawatomie.
During his stay in California, he became a member of the Lions Club in Seal Beach. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Osawatomie for over 20 years. He had many hobbies: Woodworking, Antique Cars and Car Shows, Traveling, Camping, Fishing and His Cats!
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Thelma Ferguson Landers, his Father, Ernie Young, his Step-Father E.W (Eldon) Landers, Wife Betty Bair Young, 2nd Wife Winnie Parker Young, Brother Lester Young and Half-Brother Charles Landers.
Larry is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren and two half-sisters, Larry, Jr and his wife Tracey of Bartlett, TN and their children Emma Young Halligan and her husband Travis, Rachel Young and Molly Young. Kevin and his wife Teri of Seal Beach, CA and their children Nicole and Trent. Half Sisters, Sandy Young Nichols and her husband Charlie of Oak Grove, MO and Shirley Landers Whitaker of Ozark, MO. Many nieces and nephews and cherished friends and neighbors, especially Bob and Sandy Kerr, Eric and Jennifer Howell and Ginger Vail.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 28th, at the First Christian Church in Osawatomie. Burial will be after the Service in the Somerset Cemetery along side his Wife, Betty. The Family will be at the Eddy-Birchard from 6 - 8:00pm on Friday, May 26th to receive Family and Friends.
Memorials can be made to the First Christian Church and to the Lions Club International.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.