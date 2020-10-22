Larry Polfer Sr.

Larry Frank Polfer, Sr., age 80, of Bucyrus, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 24, 1940, in Miami County, Kansas, the son of Frank and Ruth (Young) Polfer. Larry graduated from Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill, Kansas.
Larry married Carolyn I. Baldwin on March 23, 1963, in Olathe, Kansas. This union was blessed with three children, Larry Jr., Carla, and Michelle.
He retired from Graves Truck Line after 30 years as a diesel mechanic. Larry would be found farming in the evenings after work; he coached from youth to Babe Ruth Leagues in the Spring Hill area for many years.
Larry was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed being outdoors and being with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Polfer; and his wife, Carolyn Polfer on July 1, 2002.
Larry is survived by his three children, Larry Polfer Jr. and wife Sandra of Bucyrus, Kansas; Carla Polfer Blaylock and husband James of Hillsdale, Kansas; and Michelle Weers and husband Larry of Fontana, Kansas; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Anita Findley of Ottawa, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett, with burial to follow in the Lone Elm Cemetery, Lone Elm, Kansas. Larry's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.
You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
