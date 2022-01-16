1957-2022
Larry R. Lee, 64, Paola, KS, died 1/12/2022. Visitation 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Cremation following with a private burial of cremains at a later date.
Survivors: daughter Lisa Kerley and sons Jesse and Jacob Lee all of Paola. www.dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.