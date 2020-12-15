Larry Raymond Rhoades, age 76, of Louisburg, KS, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Larry will be cremated and a service is planned 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Living Proof Church in Paola, KS. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. 913-755-2114.
