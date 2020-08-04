Larry A. Smith, 78, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.
A Private family graveside service will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial Contributions may be made to Morgan and Blake Lindbloom for medical expenses. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Larry was born in Gardner, Kansas on March 9, 1942, to Lloyd Alfred and Mary Elizabeth (Denoon) Smith. He grew up in Spring Hill on the family farm and was a lifelong resident. Larry graduated from Gardner High School. He married Betty A. Guatney on April 15, 1961 in Paola, Kansas. He worked as a machine operator for JOCO Wastewater for 40 years, before retiring in 2001. Larry was a member of the Antioch Community Baptist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. He was very involved with the church, serving as a Deacon and Awana leader, as well as teaching Sunday school for many years. Larry was a member of the Antioch Cemetery Board and mowed the cemetery for over 20 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and member of the Kansas Fur Harvesters.
Larry is survived by his wife Betty of the home; son Kenny (Genine) Smith, Olathe, Kansas and daughter Tonya (Scott) Elrod, Spring Hill, Kansas; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lavoris Clair, Lloyd Denoon, Donald LaVern Smith, LaJauna Beth Teal, Jay Arnold Smith and Gloria Ann Carlson.
